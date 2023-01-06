China issues traffic safety warning ahead of holiday travel rush
Travellers line up in front of the ticketing office at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in East China's Shanghai, Dec 24, 2022.
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday issued an early warning for road traffic safety risks during the Spring Festival holiday travel rush, which will begin on Jan. 7.
Following China's COVID-19 response policy adjustment, the upcoming travel rush is expected to see a release in cross-regional traffic mobility at an accelerated pace, and a likely substantial increase in total passenger flow, with increased traffic safety risks, according to the ministry.
Based on an analysis of people's travel needs, passenger and freight flow volumes, weather forecasts and the COVID-19 situation, the ministry expects road traffic safety risks to arise from five main aspects: car accidents, mixed traffic on trunk highways, rural road accidents with casualties, driving under the influence of alcohol, and rain, fog, ice and snow.
