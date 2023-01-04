Home>>
China to crack down on off-campus academic tutoring during winter vacation
(Xinhua) 09:04, January 04, 2023
A volunteer teaches children how to paint at a community center in Luanzhou, North China's Hebei province on July 24, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]
BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has issued a circular ordering relevant authorities to crack down on de facto academic tutoring and tighten their regulation of non-academic tutoring during the winter vacation.
Localities should disseminate policies concerning off-campus training among parents, it said, asking parents to avoid blindly enrolling their children in tutoring classes.
The circular also urged localities to organize sporting, cultural, or parent-child interaction activities to help children spend their winter vacation in meaningful ways.
