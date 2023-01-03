Various activities held to celebrate new year on train G2023

Xinhua) 11:03, January 03, 2023

Passengers board train G2023 at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Various activities to celebrate the new year were held on the train G2023 at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province as the number of the train coincides with the year of 2023.

An attendant of train G2023 interacts with a child on the train running from Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province to Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

A crew member stages a performance on the train G2023 running from Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province to Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Attendants of train G2023 pose for a photo with a child on the train running from Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province to Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Attendants and passengers of train G2023 pose for a photo by the train at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

An attendant pastes paper-cut window decoration on the train G2023 running from Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province to Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Crew members stage a performance on the train G2023 running from Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province to Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Attendants of train G2023 pose for a photo with passengers on the train running from Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province to Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

