China issues guideline on supporting veterans in starting businesses

Xinhua) 08:31, December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have unveiled a guideline to support demobilized military personnel in starting businesses and engaging in innovation.

Financial support, such as increased guaranteed loans, will be tilted toward business startups run by ex-service members, according to the document issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in collaboration with 20 other departments.

Other supporting measures include tax and fee reduction, preferential policies in rental payments and subsidies, and entrepreneurship training.

The move aims to enhance veterans' capabilities of running businesses and pursuing innovation, expand their participation in the market, and create more employment for ex-service members, the guideline said.

