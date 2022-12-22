China's postal industry sees stable growth in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 09:46, December 22, 2022

A staff member sorts parcels at the workshop of a logistics company in Lanshan County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Peng Hua/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry reported stable growth in business revenue in the first 11 months of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed on Wednesday.

From January to November, the revenue of China's postal sector expanded 5.6 percent year on year to stand at roughly 1.23 trillion yuan (about 176.6 billion U.S. dollars), the data showed.

China's express delivery service companies handled 100.21 billion parcels in the first 11 months, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier. Their business revenue amounted to 956.98 billion yuan during the period, up 1.6 percent year on year.

In November alone, China's postal sector raked in 119.98 billion yuan in business revenue, marking a year-on-year decrease of 5 percent.

