Zheng Jianbang elected chairman of Chinese KMT Revolutionary Committee

Xinhua) 13:59, December 11, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Zheng Jianbang was elected as chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK) on Saturday.

The decision was announced after the RCCK, a non-communist political party with about 158,000 members, concluded its 14th national congress in Beijing.

Zheng is also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

At the closing session of the national congress of the RCCK, a 218-member new central committee was elected, which later chose Zheng as its chairman.

The RCCK, founded in January 1948, is one of the eight non-communist parties in China that participate in state affairs under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

