Ruan Qilong double fires Beijing to win over Hebei in CSL

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Ruan Qilong scored twice as Beijing Guoan beat Hebei FC 4-0 in the 30th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League on Saturday.

21-year-old Ruan opened the scoring from long range in the 31st minute before Liu Huan doubled the lead for Beijing just before half-time. Ruan scored again in the 56th minute and Zhang Xizhe's long pass was turned into his own net by Hebei midfielder Pan Ximing.

Happy to have scored his first goal in the CSL, Ruan nevertheless said he believed his performance could be improved upon.

"It was lucky to score two goals, but I don't think I played well because I was in a new position," Ruan explained. "Thanks to the coaching staff and teammates for believing in me when I made mistakes, everyone didn't put too much pressure on me and I hope we can continue to improve."

Elsewhere, Shanghai Port ended Chengdu Rongcheng's five-match winning streak in the league after their goalless draw.

Gan Chao thought he had won it for Chengdu in the 90th minute, but a VAR check saw the goal chalked off due to a foul.

Also on Saturday, Zhejiang FC defeated Meizhou Hakka 2-0, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger drew 1-1 with Henan Songshan Longmen, Guangzhou FC and Guangzhou City played out a goalless draw, and Changchun Yatai beat Shenzhen FC 2-0 thanks to Tan Long's brace in the opening 10 minutes.

