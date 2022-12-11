China takes silver in mixed relay at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Xinhua) 10:13, December 11, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China pocketed the silver of the 2,000m mixed relay at the Almaty leg of the 2022-2023 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup on Saturday.

South Korea overtook China in Final A to bag the gold in two minutes and 40.301 seconds. China timed 2:40.335, followed by Belgium in 2:40.783.

After securing first place in Heat 1 of the quarterfinals on Friday, the Chinese team of Lin Xiaojun, Gong Li, Zhang Chutong and Zhong Yuchen led the group in the semifinals to advance to Final A.

In the men's 1,000m, Olympic silver medalist Li Wenlong finished fourth in Final A in 1:26.455. Dutch Jens van 't Wout won the gold in 1:26.074.

In the men's 1,500m, Chinese skater Liu Guanyi finished third in Final B, and Lin Xiaojun was eliminated in the semifinals.

Also on Saturday, the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting won the women's 1,500m in 2:26.253, while Xu Aili of China finished seventh in 2:27.650.

Six finals will be raced at the Almaty leg on Sunday.

