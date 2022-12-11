China to roll over 750 bln yuan of special treasury bonds

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming issuance of China's 750 billion yuan (about 108 billion U.S. dollars) of special treasury bonds is a rollover of debt and will not increase the country's fiscal deficit, the Ministry of Finance said Saturday.

The ministry issued 1.55 trillion yuan worth of special treasury bonds with maturities of mostly 10 and 15 years in 2007 and issued rollover bonds in 2017 to repay the bonds due that year.

The upcoming issuance will be a continuation of the 750-billion-yuan special treasury bonds that are about to mature this month.

The bonds will be issued on Dec. 12, and will be targeted and issued to particular banks in the interbank bond market, according to the ministry.

