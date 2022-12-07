Envoys, UN officials pay respects at China mission

15:37, December 07, 2022 By MINLU ZHANG at the United Nations ( China Daily

Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, writes in the condolence book for Jiang Zemin at China's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York on Monday. WANG YING/XINHUA

Senior officials of the United Nations and representatives of more than 80 countries visited China's Permanent Mission to the UN on Monday to express their condolences on the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of the former president of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in the book of condolences.

"Jiang Zemin was a steadfast advocate for international engagement and multilateral cooperation," he wrote.

Guterres wrote that he will always remember the excellent cooperation with Jiang to ensure the smooth transition of the handover to China of the administration of Macao when he served as prime minister of Portugal.

"I convey my deepest respect and admiration for his leadership and dedication," Guterres wrote.

Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, wrote in the condolence book that "on behalf of the UN General Assembly, I extend my condolences to former president Jiang Zemin's family, and the government and people of China".

"President Jiang Zemin was a good supporter of international engagement," he said, adding that Jiang's unremitting efforts led China to domestic success as well as prominence within the UN.

Richard Mills, deputy permanent representative of the United States to the UN, Barbara Woodward, permanent representative of the UK to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, permanent representative of France to the UN, and representatives of Japan, Norway, Switzerland and other countries also visited the mission to convey their condolences.

