People across China mourn passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin

Xinhua) 08:50, December 07, 2022

People mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Wangfujing Street in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, was held Tuesday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The meeting was held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Across the nation, people of all ethnic groups expressed their deep condolences for the passing of Jiang.

Representatives of faculty and students mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin on a street in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Workers watch the live broadcast memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin at a workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua)

Teachers and students mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at Hou Kong Middle School in south China's Macao, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin on a street in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A Chinese national flag is flown at half-mast to mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Staff members mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at the Pacific international container terminal at the Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members watch the live broadcast memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin at the China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corporation Limited in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

People watch the live broadcast memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin at the Bayi Square in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Staff members mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at a workshop of China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff members of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin at a construction site in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

People mourn the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members watch the live broadcast memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin at a factory of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

