Smuggled products worth 5 mln USD seized in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:16, December 03, 2022

FUZHOU, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A smuggling case involving about 600 tonnes of frozen food worth approximately 36 million yuan (about 5.1 million U.S. dollars) has been cracked, according to coast guard authorities in east China's Fujian Province.

After receiving tip-offs in early November, coast guard officials tracked two ships off the coast of Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, during the transfer of frozen food from one ship to the other.

Upon questioning, the people on board couldn't furnish any valid documents involving the items. Consequently, the items were seized and 14 suspects have been arrested.

Since the beginning of this year, the smuggling gang had ordered frozen beef, tripe and other products from overseas multiple times to smuggle into various destinations in China, authorities said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Liu Ning)