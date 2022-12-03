FIBA conditionally approves Lille venue for Paris 2024

GENEVA, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Central Board "conditionally" approved to host a part of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 basketball competition in Lille, France, the world basketball governing body announced on Friday.

The Central Board discussed several issues around the world during a two-day meeting at the headquarters in Mies.

"Considering the proximity of the Games and the significant joint efforts by all parties and their experts, it has been exceptionally decided to conditionally approve such venue, pending confirmation that the FIBA requirements are met, notably those relating to the health and safety of the players and the associated risks," FIBA said in a news release.

The final phase of the Paris 2024 basketball competition is to be held in the Bercy Arena in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee moved the group phase to Lille, switching venues with handball, while FIBA had expressed their willingness to host all the competition in Paris.

"The Central Board has acknowledged the extraordinary reasons invoked by Paris 2024 and the International Olympic Committee regarding the hosting of the games in Lille," FIBA announced.

The meeting also confirmed the draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will take place in Manila, the Philippines on April 29, 2023. The final window of the World Cup qualifiers will be played in next February.

