Singapore reports 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:06, December 03, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Singapore reported 1,297 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 2,170,498.

A total of 129 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight of them held in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Health.

Singapore recorded two new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, lifting the total death toll to 1,705.

