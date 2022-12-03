Face masks help prevent spread of respiratory infections: study

Xinhua) 10:05, December 03, 2022

HELSINKI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Face masks can help prevent transmission of respiratory infections, a new study published this week shows.

The study carried out by the University of Helsinki in cooperation with Stanford University, the University of Missouri, and Swansea University, systematically reviewed all the studies on the issue conducted between 1981 and 2022.

A total of 2,400 previous research articles were reviewed by the researchers, and nearly 400,000 people from different parts of the world were covered by the studies, the University of Helsinki said in a press release on Friday.

The researchers concluded that face masks reduce respiratory infections, in particular in community settings, and when combined with appropriate hand hygiene.

"The results support the international scientific consensus on the benefits of face masks in the prevention of COVID-19 infection and other airborne diseases," said Hanna Ollila, a researcher from the University of Helsinki.

The study was published in the latest issue of the scientific journal PLOS ONE, and was financed by the Academy of Finland.

