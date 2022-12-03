China's Guangzhou reports 162,700 infections in latest COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 10:04, December 03, 2022

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, has registered 162,700 COVID-19 infections in the latest virus resurgence, with asymptomatic carriers accounting for about 90 percent of the total, local authorities said Friday.

Of them, four are critical and severe cases, and no death case has been reported, Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, told a press conference held in Guangzhou.

Zhang noted that Guangzhou now hosts nearly 90,000 beds to receive the infected people and more than 2,000 ICU beds for emergency use.

Starting from Friday, all districts of Guangzhou have successively set up over 1,700 nucleic acid sampling sites, including 87 providing 24-hour service for residents.

The districts of Haizhu, Tianhe, Panyu, and Liwan in Guangzhou lifted all temporary control measures on Wednesday. All areas except for designated high-risk ones are now classified as low-risk areas or subject to regular control measures. ■

