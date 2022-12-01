UN chief saddened by passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin

December 01, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

"Jiang Zemin was a steadfast advocate for international engagement. His tenure was marked by substantial economic progress and China's successful accession to the World Trade Organization," said Guterres in a statement.

Under Jiang's leadership, China hosted the landmark Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995. In September 2000, he participated in the UN Millennium Summit in New York, Guterres noted.

"I will never forget Jiang Zemin's personal warmth and openness, as well as the excellent cooperation that I enjoyed as prime minister of Portugal with him to ensure the smooth transition of the handover to China of the administration of Macao," said Guterres.

On behalf of the United Nations, he offered sincere condolences to Jiang's family and to the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

