China to enforce new law on fighting telecom, online fraud

Xinhua) 16:44, November 30, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will from Thursday enforce a new law on fighting telecom and online fraud as part of efforts to build an industry-wide and whole-of-society system to prevent and combat such crimes.

The new law was passed at a legislative session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee in September 2022.

The new law stipulates that police departments should work with competent government departments and businesses to put in place a fraud warning and dissuading system, while also taking timely actions to dissuade potential victims from falling into telecom and online fraud traps.

Those who leave for regions where fraud is rampant and are suspected of engaging in fraud, or those who were punished by the criminal law because of telecom and online fraud, could be barred from leaving the country, according to the new law.

