Finless porpoise population in Yangtze's Jiangsu section near 100: survey
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows the scenery along the Yangtze River in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
NANJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A survey conducted in 2021 showed that about 96 finless porpoises were spotted in the Jiangsu section of the Yangtze River in east China, an important distribution area of aquatic wildlife under state protection.
Compared with 2020, the density of fish resources in the Jiangsu section of the Yangtze has increased significantly, and the population of the Yangtze finless porpoise has also increased, according to a report jointly released by competent authorities under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and Jiangsu Provincial Freshwater Fisheries Research Institute.
Owing to improved water quality, the distribution range, population and suitable ecological environment of Yangtze finless porpoises are expanding, said Zhang Jianjun, deputy director of the provincial agriculture and rural affairs department, citing latest scientific investigation.
Photos
Related Stories
- View of wetland parks in Changshu, E China's Jiangsu
- China's Jiangsu sees steady foreign trade growth in first 10 months
- In pics: metasequoia forest in Yangzhou, E China's Jiangsu Province
- China's Jiangsu sees freight volume growth in first three quarters
- Migratory birds seen in East China's wetland
- Sunrise over the sea
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.