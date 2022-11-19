China's Haikou boasts great area of wetlands

Xinhua) 10:35, November 19, 2022

A white-throated kingfisher is seen in Wuyuan River National Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 30, 2022. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2022 shows the scenery of Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Herons rest in the Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2022. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Herons fly over the Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2022. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Blue-tailed bee-eaters are seen in Wuyuan River National Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2022. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Blue-tailed bee-eaters are seen in Wuyuan River National Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2022. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the wetland of Maiya River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Haikou was accredited by the Ramsar Convention as an international wetland city in 2018. The wetland coverage rate of the city is about 12.7 percent. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)