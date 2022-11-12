China launches pilot project to promote folk arts

Xinhua) 13:59, November 12, 2022

NANCHANG, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A pilot project to protect and promote folk arts through copyright was launched at the opening of the 2022 International Copyright Forum in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and eight pilot cities on Thursday jointly launched the project to further promote the inheritance and development of fine traditional Chinese culture.

The eight cities included Jincheng in Shanxi Province, Huangshan in Anhui Province, Weifang in Shandong Province and Bijie in Guizhou Province.

The pilot areas will explore and innovate the forms, models and mechanisms of copyright work in the field of folk arts, raise social awareness of folk arts copyright protection, and promote the high-quality development of folk arts copyright industry.

The 2022 International Copyright Forum opened Thursday in the city of Jingdezhen, which is often called the "porcelain capital" for its important role in the domestic and international ceramic industry.

