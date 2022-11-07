BASF to build Neopentyl Glycol plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- German chemical giant BASF SE will invest in a new world-scale Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) plant with an annual production capacity of 80,000 tonnes at its Verbund site in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.

With the new NPG plant expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, BASF's global NPG capacity will rise from 255,000 tonnes to 335,000 tonnes annually, strengthening the company's position as one of the world's leading NPG manufacturers.

BASF Intermediates Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Vasilios Galanos said, "Investing in an NPG plant at the Zhanjiang Verbund site will enable us to support the growing demand from customers in Asia, particularly in the field of powder coatings in China. Leveraging the synergies arising from our unique Verbund model and top-notch technologies, we are confident that our investment in the NPG plant will enhance our competitive edge mainly in China, the world's largest chemical market."

Boasting high chemical and thermal stability, NPG is an intermediate mainly used in the production of powder coating resins, which are particularly successful in the construction industry and for the coating of household appliances. Due to their low volatile organic compounds (VOC), powder coatings enable their users to comply with VOC emissions standards by reducing the release of VOCs by up to 50 percent compared to liquid coatings.

The Verbund site is the first wholly foreign-funded project in China's heavy chemical industry. It covers an area of approximately 9 square kilometers and is expected to gain a total investment of up to 10 billion euros by 2030. It is BASF's largest investment to date.

