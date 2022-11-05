Police very slow to confront U.S. Uvalde school mass shooting: CNN

Xinhua) 10:04, November 05, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The entire law enforcement response has been condemned, almost from start to finish, in handling the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 this year, reported CNN on Wednesday.

It's more than 30 minutes since the teenager murderer entered the school and shot his way into classrooms 111 and 112. "And it takes 40 more minutes from Khloie (Torres) giving details to authorities until a strike team burst into the room, challenging the gunman at 12:50 p.m.," it noted.

"I'm in classroom 112," the little girl told the police dispatcher. "Please hurry. There is a lot of dead bodies ... Please get help. I don't wanna die. My teacher is dead. Oh, my God."

"Agencies have blamed each other in changing narratives since the massacre," "for not following up on the initial attempt to go into the classroom when the gunman fired back, to treating the suspect as barricaded but not an active threat, and long waits for equipment and specialist personnel," added CNN.

The shooting is the third-deadliest school shooting in the United States, claiming the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)