Black-necked cranes seen at Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China

Xinhua) 19:17, November 04, 2022

Black-necked cranes are seen at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 4, 2022.

Caohai welcomed this year's first batch of over 120 black-necked cranes that will overwinter here.

Listed as a national nature reserve in 1992, Caohai is an important wintering ground and migration transfer station for birds such as black-necked cranes, grey cranes and spotted geese. In recent years, the number of birds overwintering in Caohai exceeds 100,000 every year. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

