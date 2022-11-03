"China Today" Arts Week launched in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 "China Today" Arts Week was launched in Australia's Melbourne in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia.

Co-hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Chinese Embassy in Australia and the Consulate-General of China in Melbourne, the arts week runs till Nov. 10 in the Pacific Arts Center, and features exhibition of ceramic artwork from east China's Jiangxi province and paintings and prints from the northeastern Heilongjiang province.

The 50 items from Jingdezhen, a world-famous porcelain town in Jiangxi, were created by three generations of inheritors of an intangible cultural heritage. Visitors could not only find vases with traditional Chinese styles and colors, but also see porcelain panels with paintings depicting scenes of classic stories and the idyllic life.

The 39 works chosen from traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, prints, water color and other forms of art showed the scenery of northeastern China as well as people's life there.

One of the paintings showed the life of a family from local Oroqen ethnic minority dressed in traditional robes, while in another, an iconic old tractor represented the industrial tradition of the area.

Song Yanqun, minister-counselor for culture at the Chinese Embassy in Australia, told Xinhua at the opening ceremony on Thursday that they had been preparing for the exhibition since last year.

"It is our hope that the event could help promote Chinese culture overseas in Australia," he said.

"Art is a bridge connecting people. It is a common language spoken by people from different countries," Song continued. "We would like to see more visitors coming to the exhibition and becoming fascinated with Chinese culture. We also hope that the event could add luster to celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries."

Lynley Crosswell, CEO and director of Museums Victoria, said in her address at the opening ceremony that she had been to different cities in China multiple times.

"I have experienced first-hand the beauty and magnificence of Chinese art and culture," she said. "What we know as we are here today is these experiences of art and culture connect us beyond time, culture and geographical divides."

"We look forward to continuing to build and strengthen our cultural ties with China," she added. "Our connection has a long history, and more importantly, an exciting future."

Robin Matthews, former national president of the Australia China Friendship Society, was impressed by the exhibits. Having studied ceramic design in the university herself, Matthews described the fineness of details of the works, the glazing and the firing as "extraordinary".

"The traditional ones are very nice but there are also modern ones with abstract design," she said. "I also like the blue-and-white wares as well."

She noted that it was very important to commemorate the 50th anniversary. "To engage and have people-to-people relationship I think is very important to create understanding," she said. "Understanding between one another leads to greater peace throughout the world."

She believed that people should not only look back at all the achievements during the past, but also "look forward to the next 50 years." "I look forward to even greater relations between Australia and China in the future."

The exhibition will later be taken to Adelaide in South Australia.

