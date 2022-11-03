China launches campaign to enhance marine eco-environment protection

Xinhua) 09:26, November 03, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A special law enforcement campaign has been launched in China to enhance marine eco-environment protection, and natural resources development and utilization.

The campaign, coded "Blue Sea 2022," was jointly initiated by the China Coast Guard (CCG), the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

This year's operation will focus on the supervision of law enforcement activities in relation to the exploitation and transportation of sea sand, waste dumping into sea, and other areas, targeting violations including the illegal mining of sea sand and oil spills.

Authorities have called on the public to report relevant information through the CCG emergency hotline -- 95110 -- and other channels.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)