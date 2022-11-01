Attack on Pelosi's husband raises fears of increasing U.S. political violence

Xinhua) 09:49, November 01, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The hammer attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has sparked increased fears over political violence in the United States just weeks before the country's midterm elections, British newspaper The Guardian has reported.

The assault on Paul Pelosi by someone who reportedly entered the Democratic leader's home specifically in search of her, comes amid an alarming rise in violent rhetoric and threats targeting U.S. lawmakers, said The Guardian in its report on Saturday.

As Americans prepare to go to the polls on Nov. 8, many experts and observers have warned of the danger of acts of political violence, said the report.

The election has played out in "an atmosphere of conspiracy and intimidation" amid widespread rightwing claims of voter fraud and persistent evidence-free accusations that the 2020 election was stolen, it said.

