Türkiye vows continued efforts to ease food crisis after Russia suspends grain initiative

Xinhua) 09:31, November 01, 2022

ISTANBUL, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye will continue its efforts to alleviate the global food crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

Erdogan's remarks came after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, through which Ukrainian wheat reached the international market unimpeded by the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

"With the joint initiative established in Istanbul, we have achieved a relative alleviation of the global food crisis by bringing 9.3 million tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to the world," Erdogan said at the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul.

"About a third of the world's wheat is produced by Ukraine and Russia. You (people) were close witnesses to all our efforts to deliver this wheat to countries that face a threat of famine," the Turkish leader noted.

Since the Black Sea Grain Initiative became operational in August, 408 ships have left Ukrainian ports, carrying wheat, corn and other foodstuffs, according to a report by the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

On Saturday, accusing Ukraine of using the humanitarian grain corridor to launch strikes against its Black Sea fleet and the naval base Sevastopol, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the grain deal.

"Although Russia is hesitant because of not having the same ease of operation (compared to Ukraine), we will continue our efforts to serve humanity," said Erdogan.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Sunday that ministries and delegates were in close coordination to find a way to solve the problem.

