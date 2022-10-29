Chinese disarmament ambassador blasts U.S. Nuclear Posture Review

Xinhua) 15:59, October 29, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Li Song on Friday blasted the newly released Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) of the United States.

In his remarks at a plenary meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, Li said the NPR released on Thursday reveals how the United States, with its nuclear weapons in hand, observes the world and deals with other countries.

"This document hypes up major-power competition and bloc confrontation, which reflects the logic of hegemonism seeking absolute military superiority. This is clearly against the world's desire to prevent nuclear war and avoid a nuclear arms race," he said.

The latest U.S. nuclear strategy, together with its related policies and plans, will definitely have a complex, far-reaching and seriously negative impact on global strategic security and stability, the strategic security relationship among major powers, as well as on the international and multilateral nuclear arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes, he warned.

In this NPR, the United States has made irresponsible remarks and accusations as well as groundless speculation on China's normal modernization of its nuclear forces. It has brazenly "tailored" a nuclear deterrence strategy against China. China is seriously concerned about and firmly opposes such a move, said Li.

We urge the U.S. not to assess China in the hegemonistic way that the U.S. behaves itself and imagine other countries as rivals or adversaries.

Li noted that China has the capability and confidence in safeguarding its national security interests and that China will not be intimidated by the nuclear blackmail of the U.S.

"We urge the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and the logic of hegemonism, pursue a rational and responsible nuclear policy, fulfill its special and primary responsibility in nuclear disarmament, and play its due role in maintaining global strategic stability and world peace and security," said Li.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)