German duo Wanser/Autenrieth wins 470 sailing World Championship

Xinhua) 15:26, October 29, 2022

JERUSALEM, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The German pair of Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth on Friday secured the gold medal in the 470 sailing World Championship in Israel, which will end on Saturday.

This is the first time Germany has won the gold medal at the 470 worlds since 1994.

The 2022 championship in Israel, held off the coast of the Mediterranean village of Sdot Yam, is the first to include only mixed teams, without separate competitions for women and men as held until now.

"I can't believe this is real," Wanser told the championship's official website. "It might take me a couple of days before this really hits me."

Autenrieth added: "I started sailing 470s in 2009 so I have been working hard for this for a long time."

Ahead of the decisive Medal Race, scheduled for Saturday, the mixed German team finished first and 12th in Friday's races and now have 51 negative points after 11 races.

Even if they finish last place in Saturday's Medal Race, to which the top 10 teams qualified, the German duo will be charged with 20 negative points and still be ahead of Camille Lecointre/Jeremie Mion of France, who are currently second overall with 73 negative points.

The Medal Race will decide, however, the silver and bronze medals.

The third place is currently occupied by Lucie de Gennes/Matisse Pacaud of France with 79 points, followed by Spain's Jordi Xammar/Nora Brugman with 80 points, and Germany's Simon Diesch/Anna Markfort, with 81 points.

The scoring in the Medal Race will be doubled, that is, the team that finishes first will get two negative points, the runner-up with four negative points, and so on.

