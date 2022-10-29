China's postal industry registers growth in first 9 months

Xinhua) 15:09, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry reported stable growth in business revenue in the first nine months of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed.

During the period, the revenue of the postal sector totaled 995.1 billion yuan (about 139.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.2 percent, year on year.

In September alone, the sector raked in 115.92 billion yuan in business revenue, marking a year-on-year growth of 4.1 percent.

China's express delivery service companies handled 80.01 billion parcels in the first nine months, surging 4.2 percent from a year earlier. Their business revenue amounted to 768.89 billion yuan during the period, up 3.5 percent year on year.

In September, the business revenue of the express service industry increased 0.3 percent from a year ago to stand at 92.46 billion yuan.

