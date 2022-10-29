Chinese courts handle increasing number of foreign-related cases over past decade: top court

Xinhua) 14:05, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of foreign-related cases handled by Chinese courts has significantly increased in about ten years' time, said a report from China's top court.

The report was submitted by the Supreme People's Court (SPC) Friday to the 37th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.

Zhou Qiang, president of the SPC, said in the report that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the number of foreign-related first-instance civil and commercial cases received by Chinese courts has grown from 14,800 in 2013 to 27,300 in 2021.

From 2013 to June 2022, courts at all levels across the country have concluded a total of 384,000 cases involving foreign parties or parties from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, the report also showed.

China's foreign-related trials now reaches more countries and regions worldwide, and there is a growing number of litigants overseas opting for Chinese courts' jurisdiction, noted Zhou. He added that more countries now recognize and enforce sentences delivered by Chinese courts.

The country's judicial work in foreign-related areas has gained more credibility worldwide, Zhou said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)