Languages

Archive

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Home>>

German Chancellor to visit China

(Xinhua) 13:59, October 29, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to China on Nov. 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday. 

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories