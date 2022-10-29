Home>>
German Chancellor to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:59, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to China on Nov. 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- German inflation rate rises to record 10.4 pct in October
- WindEnergy Hamburg int'l trade fair gets underway
- Germans vote in crucial poll for Merkel's successor
- China should be rediscovered without western media framing, says German author
- German Environment Agency calls for national cap on nitrogen emissions
- German election entering home straight
- German Bundestag passes nationwide "emergency brake" COVID-19 rules
- German wine chateau sees great potential in Chinese market
- Chinese embassy rebukes German tabloid's hyping of conspiracy theories over coronavirus
- Germany's Merkel says Nord Stream 2 project unaffected by Navalny case
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.