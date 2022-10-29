Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

Xinhua) 11:13, October 29, 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields strengthened.

The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 20.8 U.S. dollars, or 1.25 percent, to close at 1,644.8 dollars per ounce.

Gold dropped 0.7 percent for the week.

U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent in September, matching the gain in August. This may keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by 75 basis points, dampening gold.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in at a reading of 59.9 in October, basically unchanged from the number in September.

Silver for December delivery fell 34.7 cents, or 1.78 percent, to close at 19.147 dollars per ounce. Platinum for January delivery fell 18.3 dollars, or 1.89 percent, to close at 949.1 dollars per ounce.

