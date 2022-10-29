Joint investigation underway after Pelosi's husband assaulted during home break-in

Xinhua) 11:05, October 29, 2022

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A joint investigation is underway after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked during a home break-in early Friday morning.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a press release that they are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into the incident.

The speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an individual who broke into their home in San Francisco, California, according to a spokesperson.

The assailant is in custody. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to "make a full recovery," the spokesperson said.

Nancy Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency, was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in, the Capitol Police said.

David DePape, 42, has been identified by police as the suspect in the assault on Paul Pelosi and will be booked on charges including attempted homicide, assault, and elder abuse.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that the motive for the attack is still being determined.

The White House said in a statement on Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden had called Nancy Pelosi to "express his support after this horrible attack."

Biden "continues to condemn all violence," the White House statement said.

