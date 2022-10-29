Home>>
Oil prices settle lower, but notch weekly gain
(Xinhua) 11:00, October 29, 2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices slipped on Friday, but managed to reap a gain for the week.
The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery decreased 1.18 U.S. dollars, or 1.3 percent, to settle at 87.9 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery lost 1.19 dollars, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 95.77 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Traders continued to weigh risks both from the demand and the supply sides.
For the week, the U.S. crude standard rose nearly 3.4 percent, while Brent advanced 2.4 percent, based on the front-month contracts.
