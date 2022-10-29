Canada's GDP increases 0.1 pct in September

Xinhua) 10:46, October 29, 2022

OTTAWA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.1 percent in September and 0.4 percent for the third quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

According to preliminary information, increases in the oil and gas extraction subsector, the manufacturing sector and the public sector were partially offset by declines in construction in September, the national statistical agency said.

Real GDP edged up 0.1 percent in August, following the same increase in July. Growth in services-producing industries was partially offset by a decline in goods-producing industries, the agency said.

Sales at gasoline stations increased 6.9 percent, following three consecutive monthly declines. Gasoline prices fell 9.6 percent on a monthly basis in August, stemming mainly from higher global production by oil-producing countries, the agency said.

The agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting sector rose 3.9 percent in August, led by an increase in crop production. Crop production, except cannabis, expanded 7.4 percent, driven mainly by an increase in volumes of wheat and other grains as better growing conditions in western Canada led to higher than expected yields, Statistics Canada said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)