New data show potential consequences of monkeypox for people with weakened immune systems

Xinhua) 10:04, October 27, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Monkeypox could lead to devastating outcomes for people with severely weakened immune systems, particularly those with untreated HIV, according to a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the report which described the cases of 57 patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox complications, almost all had severely weakened immune systems, most often because of HIV infection and many of which were untreated.

The report also pointed to similar racial disparities in severe cases as seen in the overall monkeypox outbreak.

"Monkeypox and HIV have collided with tragic effects," said CDC Monkeypox Incident Commander Jonathan Mermin. "Today's report reminds all of us that access to monkeypox and HIV prevention and treatment matters -- for people's lives and for public health."

Ensuring people at risk for monkeypox infection are vaccinated and people with HIV are diagnosed and have access to treatment can work hand-in-hand to fight these overlapping health concerns, said the CDC.

More than 28,000 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the latest CDC data.

