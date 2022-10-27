U.S. reports over 28,000 monkeypox cases
Doses of monkeypox vaccine are pictured in Chicago, the United States, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Vincent Johnson/Xinhua)
At least six people in the United States who tested positive for monkeypox had died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland, local health departments confirmed.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 28,000 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
California had the most confirmed cases among U.S. states, with 5,372 cases, followed by New York with 4,082 and Florida with 2,697, according to the CDC data.
At least six people in the United States who tested positive for monkeypox had died, including two in Chicago, two in New York, one in Nevada and one in Maryland, local health departments confirmed.
Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.
However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. reports over 26,000 monkeypox cases
- U.S. reports over 25,000 monkeypox cases
- Imported monkeypox case reported in China's Chongqing
- U.S. CDC launches monkeypox vaccine equity program
- First U.S. monkeypox death confirmed in California
- Monkeypox again exposes U.S. yawning racial gaps
- U.S. under pressure in curbing monkeypox outbreak as caseload tops 20,000
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.