Lack of access to healthy food may raise risk of death from heart failure: Science Daily

Xinhua) 09:44, October 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A study reviewing data from nearly 3,000 U.S. counties has found an association between lack of access to healthy food and increased rates of death from heart failure, reported Science Daily on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, living in a community with access to more grocery stores and local, healthy food resources was significantly associated with lower rates of death from heart failure, said the report on the medical website, citing new research published in Circulation: Heart Failure, an American Heart Association journal.

"Researchers found that lower levels of food insecurity by county were associated with lower rates of death due to heart failure," it noted.

Food insecurity occurs when healthy food is not readily available on a daily basis, due to poverty or socioeconomic challenges, causing people to go hungry or eat food that is of reduced quality, variety or desirability, it said.

"Heart failure mortality is on the rise in populations that live in socioeconomic deprivation, and, importantly, we believe that nutrition plays a role in heart failure mortality, and food insecurity may be particularly detrimental in this population," it quoted lead study author Keerthi T. Gondiadded as saying.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)