China's 39th Antarctic expedition begins

Xinhua) 08:20, October 27, 2022

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sets off for the country's 39th Antarctic expedition from Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2022.(Polar Research Institute of China/Handout via Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, set off from Shanghai on Wednesday, marking the start of the country's 39th Antarctic expedition.

A total of 255 researchers will carry out investigations in the fields of atmospheric composition, water environment, sedimentary environment and ecosystem at the South Pole, and will arrive in two batches, with the second batch setting out on Oct. 31, 2022.

The expedition team is expected to return to China in early April next year.

With a total length of about 122 meters, a width of about 22 meters, a designed displacement of nearly 14,000 tonnes and an endurance of 20,000 nautical miles, Xuelong 2 is China's first domestically built icebreaker for polar research.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)