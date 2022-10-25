Home>>
Migratory birds arrive at Poyang Lake in E China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 10:36, October 25, 2022
|Photo shows a large flock of pied avocets at Poyang Lake in Hukou county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Li Xuehua)
More than 10,000 migratory birds from 27 species, including swans, Eurasian spoonbills, eastern spot-billed ducks, and pied avocets, have arrived at Poyang Lake in Hukou county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, half a month earlier than usual, according to the Jiangxi Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve Administration.
Since the water level at Poyang Lake has dropped to a record low this year, Hukou county has taken measures including water replenishment to keep the level within a reasonable range.
