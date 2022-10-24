Chinese shares close lower Monday

Xinhua) 16:27, October 24, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.02 percent to 2,977.56 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.05 percent lower at 10,694.61 points.

The turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 881 billion yuan (about 123.68 billion U.S. dollars), up from 710.7 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to military industry and nonferrous metals led the gains, while those in liquor and education sectors posted lackluster performance.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.43 percent to close at 2,336.84 points.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)