Autumn colors at Mount Huashan
(People's Daily App) 09:47, October 24, 2022
Mount Huashan in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province now has enchanting autumn scenery. Red leaves with a flaming color cover the mountain, making it a beautiful wonderland.
