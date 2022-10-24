We Are China

Fishermen harvest oysters in Xiapu County, Fujian

Xinhua) 08:51, October 24, 2022

Fishermen harvest oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.

Xiapu County boasts a vast area of seaborne farms for oysters, which stands at 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares) in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Fishermen harvest oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.

Xiapu County boasts a vast area of seaborne farms for oysters, which stands at 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares) in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Fishermen load up a fishing boat with oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.

Xiapu County boasts a vast area of seaborne farms for oysters, which stands at 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares) in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.

Xiapu County boasts a vast area of seaborne farms for oysters, which stands at 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares) in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.

Xiapu County boasts a vast area of seaborne farms for oysters, which stands at 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares) in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)