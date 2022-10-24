Fishermen harvest oysters in Xiapu County, Fujian
Fishermen harvest oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.
Xiapu County boasts a vast area of seaborne farms for oysters, which stands at 60,000 mu (about 4,000 hectares) in 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Fishermen load up a fishing boat with oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.
This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.
This aerial photo shows fishermen harvesting oysters in the sea of Sansha Township in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 22, 2022.
Photos
