Qatar solar power station opens

(People's Daily App) 10:33, October 20, 2022

A commissioning ceremony was held at Qatar's first non-fossil fuel power station, one of the largest photovoltaic power stations in the Middle East, in Al-Kharsaah on Tuesday. Built by a Chinese company, Al-Kharsaah Solar PV Power Plant has a total capacity of 800 megawatts with more than 1.8 million solar panels.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)