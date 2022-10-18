Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: 4 killed in drone strikes in Kiev

Xinhua) 14:47, October 18, 2022

KIEV/MOSCOW, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

At least four people were killed in a wave of drone strikes at a residential building and power facilities in the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The new wave of attacks caused five explosions in Kiev, including a blast in a residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said, adding that search and rescue operation are underway.

The city was attacked by 28 drones, with most of them intercepted by Ukraine's air defense, the mayor said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin discussed the UN-brokered food deal with UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths on Monday in Moscow, the Defense Ministry said.

The two sides "reviewed in detail the progress of the project to export grain from Ukrainian ports," the ministry said, noting that whether to extend the deal "directly depends on ensuring full implementation of all previously reached agreements."

Fomin and Griffiths also talked over the issue of prisoner swaps and the way to promote Russia's ammonia to the global market, it added.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday that partial mobilization procedures had ended in the capital, and all the tasks set within the framework of the mobilization process had been fully achieved.

In his blog, the mayor said that "assembly points for mobilized people would close on Oct. 17, 2022, at 14:00 local time (1100 GMT)," and that all call-up papers sent out in the capital would no longer be valid.

Ukraine and Russia on Monday exchanged a total of 220 prisoners in the latest prisoner swap between the two sides, acting head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said.

He said in a post on his Telegram channel that 110 Ukrainians, mostly women, have been freed in turn for the release of 110 Russians.

