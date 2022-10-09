Disabled Americans face discrimination when seeking care: survey

Xinhua) 09:54, October 09, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbor biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study has found.

In focus group discussions with about two dozen U.S. doctors, researchers found that many said they lacked the knowledge and skill to care for patients with disabilities. Even basic physical accommodations, like accessible buildings and medical equipment, were an issue.

While some doctors said they did the best they could, others expressed negative attitudes, saying patients with disabilities were "entitled," or that providing care to them was a burden, said U.S. News &World Report on Tuesday in its report of the study.

In addition, those surveyed insisted that this is a system problem, as medical school and post-graduate training do not prepare doctors for meeting the needs of patients with disabilities.

Another broad problem is insurance reimbursement, which does not factor in the longer appointments that are often necessary for patients with more complex needs, according to the findings published in the October issue of the journal Health Affairs.

