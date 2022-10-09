S. European countries urge to enhance migrant check on borders
NICOSIA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ministers of interior and immigration of Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus on Saturday called for enhanced surveillance of external European Union (EU) borders to check irregular immigration.
In a declaration issued following the end of a two-day meeting held in the western Cypriot city of Paphos, the ministers of the so-called MED5 group, consisting of the five Mediterranean and southern EU member states, drew special attention to the surveillance of the United Nations-controlled Green Line in Cyprus.
Ministers called for a balanced approach in negotiations to achieve a "truly common (European) system of asylum and migration management" so as to reach a migration policy aimed at a "holistic approach for the effective management of asylum and migration."
In relation to the Green Line in Cyprus, the MED5 ministers called for adequate management "due to the specific circumstances that apply, despite the fact that the Green Line is not an external border of the EU."
Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, who hosted the meeting, said asylum seekers make up 4 percent of the country's population.
Photos
Related Stories
- Multiple factors responsible for increase in Mediterranean migrants
- 633 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast last week: IOM
- Majority of 50 migrants found dead in U.S. were Mexicans: Lopez Obrador
- Situation of refugees and migrants to the US worrisome as border becomes more impenetrable
- UN migration agency calls for safe disembarkation mechanism for illegal migrants
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.