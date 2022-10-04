UN experts blames systemic racial discrimination against people of African descent

Xinhua) 09:23, October 04, 2022

GENEVA, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The human rights situation of people of African descent is of urgent concern, with systemic racial discrimination continuing in all areas of life, a group of United Nations (UN) experts said on Monday.

The UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent told the ongoing 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council that it was "outraged" at continued incidents of racially-motivated violence against people of African descent.

Catherine S. Namakula, Chair of the Working Group, told the Council that excessive use of force and killings of people of African descent by law enforcement continues with impunity in many countries.

This year alone, Namakula said, there have been several racist and violent acts. On May 14, 2022 in the United States, an avowed white supremacist shot 13 people in a shop, killing 10 people of African descent and injuring three others.

Namakula also told the Council that the Working Group's latest annual report, presented to the Council on Monday and focusing on the theme of children of African descent, found that the heritage of these children is tainted by racial discrimination and the unresolved legacies of trade and trafficking of enslaved Africans and colonialism, post-colonial apartheid and segregation.

"Authentic African history needs to be taught to combat systemic racism," said Namakula.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)